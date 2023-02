NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police officers will not face criminal charges in the death of a man in their custod y because he died from a fentanyl overdose and not from any actions by police, according to the state inspector general.

But Brenton Chambers' death in the Norwich police lockup on Feb. 4, 2022, raises questions about how he had the powerful opioid in a cell, Inspector General Robert Devlin Jr. wrote in the report released Tuesday.