NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge sentenced a 55-year-old New Haven man to 120 years in prison for the gruesome slaying of a father and son, part of a murder case that spanned more than three decades and which the judge on Tuesday said included “a demonic level of violence and terror.”

A jury found Willie McFarland guilty of murder in November for the deaths of the two men, Fred Harris, 59, and Greg Harris, 23.