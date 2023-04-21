Connecticut Audubon Society looks to get more students into science

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

MILFORD — The Connecticut Audubon Society will soon be able to reach more students as it expands a number of its educational programs.

The nonprofit is planning to use a recently awarded $750,000 federal grant to hire more educators and buy new equipment. Officials said this will help the society expand its school, after-school and summer science programs, as well as its mentorship and career training programs in the Norwalk school district to more schools in Connecticut.

"The grant we are celebrating today, the day before Earth Day, will let us increase our science and nature education for kids in the kindergarten through fifth grade by at least 50 percent," Executive Director Patrick Comins said in Friday's event announcing the grant. "Connecticut school trip kids from Norwalk to New London, from Pomfret to Bridgeport, including a large percentage of Title I schools, will be involved in outdoor, hands-on learning that meets next generation science standards."

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro visited the Connecticut Audubon Society's center and bird sanctuary in Milford to announce the $750,000 in federal funds going to the Connecticut Audubon Society.

During the event, DeLauro told a crowd that included Connecticut Audubon Society staff and educators, along with local and state officials, that society has become "so mechanized" and she appreciates efforts to bring children into the "realm of science."

"We ought to be supporting science in greater fashion and investing in it in a greater fashion," DeLauro said. "And to have them, again, understand nature, not just look at it and say, 'Wow, isn't that nice?'"

After the event, Joyce Leiz, Connecticut Audubon Society's chief operating officer, said the grant will mainly go towards hiring educators and new equipment, including digital microscopes with video screens.

"Especially in a pandemic year, you don't want the children to be putting their faces up to the same microscope, Leiz said, adding that the microscopes also allow students to view small objects as a group.

The money will also go towards its "science in nature" programs, which involve field trips to the group's centers or educators teaching science in schools. Forty percent of schools participating in the program are Title I schools, which contain a high makeup of children in poverty, Leiz said. The funds will also allow the group to expand those programs to middle school students.

Leiz said students fell behind in science during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Science was one of those programs that was kind of a secondary thought. Understandably, teachers were focused on math, reading and writing," Leiz said. "Our programs incorporate math, reading, science, as well as art in every program. So we try and show the teachers how our programs can be incorporated into an overarching program for the students."