Connecticut Audubon Society looks to get more students into science

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
8
MILFORD — The Connecticut Audubon Society will soon be able to reach more students as it expands a number of its educational programs.
The nonprofit is planning to use a recently awarded $750,000 federal grant to hire more educators and buy new equipment. Officials said this will help the society expand its school, after-school and summer science programs, as well as its mentorship and career training programs in the Norwalk school district to more schools in Connecticut.