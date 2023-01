BOZRAH, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a large egg farm that burned for hours and killed a number of chickens, fire officials said Sunday.

The fire at the Hillandale Farms property in Bozrah was reported at about 1 p.m. Saturday and drew dozens of firefighters from the area. Officials said the blaze was extinguished Saturday night. The cause was not immediately clear.