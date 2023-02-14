NFL veterans join Milford church for 'souper' tailgate party
1 of6 Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church parishioner Barron Grasso, of Branford, cooks hot dogs at the Souper Bowl tailgating party to collect food and monetary donations for the Beth-El Center and Milford Food Bank in Milford, Conn. on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of6 From left; Souper Bowl tailgating party organizer Rachel Merva, of Milford, laughs with former NFL football players Terry Hanratty, of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Niko Koutouvides, of the New England Patriots, at the fundraiser for the Beth-El Center and Milford Food Bank at Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Chuirch in Milford, Conn. on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church parishioners hold a Souper Bowl tailgating party to collect food and monetary donations for the Beth-El Center and Milford Food Bank in Milford, Conn. on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of6 Joe Merva, left, and Tom Baker, both of Milford, play a game of cornhole at the Souper Bowl fundraiser for the Beth-El Center and Milford Food Bank at Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Chuirch in Milford, Conn. on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
MILFORD — Tailgating and football are a timeless pair. Adding charity and NFL veterans put Saturday's "T
ackle Hunger Souper Bowl of Caring" event over the top.
Pro football veterans Terry Hanratty, who played quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and former New England Patriots linebacker Niko Koutouvides, spent the afternoon playing games with children, posing for photos and signing autographs.