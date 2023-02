MILFORD — Halstead Milford, a 246-unit multifamily community on Avalon Drive, has new owners.

CBRE, an affiliate of The DSF Group, a Boston and Washington, D.C.-based real estate investment firm, recently announced the sale of the site to Merion Realty Partners, a real estate investment group based in Wynnewood, Pa..

Built in 2004 by AvalonBay, Halstead Milford is a three-story, garden-style residential community that has received significant improvements to its amenity spaces under DSF’s ownership. Property amenities include an outdoor pool, resident clubhouse with a fitness center, yoga room, coworking space, game room, fireside lounge area, leasing office and model unit.

The community also features an outdoor landscaped community space with a bocce ball court, shuffleboard, and outdoor grilling and dining space.

“We are pleased to have represented DSF in the sale of Halstead Milford,” CBRE’s Simon Butler said. “Their attention to detail with their well-honed amenity renovations and their superior operating acumen has delivered an exceptional platform for the buyer, Merion, to realize further upside potential by renovating apartments.”

CBRE’s Jeff Dunne said there was significant interest in the site due to its Milford location in coastal New Haven County and the opportunity to enhance value by upgrading apartments to contemporary resident tastes.