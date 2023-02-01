California seeks new gun restrictions following shootings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to limit where people can carry concealed guns after multiple mass shootings left dozens dead across the state in January, calling for more restrictions in a state that already has some of the nation's toughest gun laws.

He endorsed legislation Wednesday that would ban people from carrying concealed guns into churches, public libraries, zoos, amusement parks, playgrounds, banks and all other privately owned businesses that are open to the public. The rule wouldn't apply if the business owner puts up a sign that says concealed guns are allowed.