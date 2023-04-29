Ben Blake moves on from Milford mayor, the 'best job on Earth'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

MILFORD — For the past 12 years, Ben Blake has been living the dream.

First elected mayor in 2011, the longtime Milford resident took the reins of a city that several generations of his family have called home. Now he leaves behind a legacy of financial stability and consistent economic growth.

"This is the best job on Earth,” said Blake in the mayor’s office at City Hall Thursday, one of his last days in the city’s top job.

“Transition is healthy, and I never intended to do this job forever,” Blake said. “I always wanted to get back to law. But I admit this has been the professional opportunity of a lifetime — to be mayor of my own hometown.”

Blake was confirmed by Connecticut’s General Assembly to serve as administrative law judge for Connecticut’s Workers’ Compensation Commission and plans to take that oath of office on Monday.

When that happens, he will officially step down as Milford’s mayor, with Richard Smith, the city’s police commission chair, taking the reins for the rest of the current term, which ends in November. The Board of Aldermen approved the appointment of Smith at a special meeting Thursday.

“This job offers something new every hour of every day,” Blake said. “No two days are alike.”

While most will remember Blake’s run of reducing the mill rate for seven consecutive years, he said the real joys of the job came from interacting with the community at the countless community activities. He admits his weekends were regularly booked with such events as fireworks, Pirate Days, concerts and charity runs.

There are also those times when you get to aid individuals, said Blake, referring specifically to a fire scene Tuesday at a Grant Street home.

“It’s about helping people. Like (Tuesday), I was at the Grant Street fire until like 10 o’clock helping make sure a displaced woman had somewhere to go that night … that she understood the city was there for her,” Blake said. “That is what this job is all about.”

Blake has also shepherded a major hike in business growth over his tenure, one he says saw some 400 to 600 businesses opening in the city annually. For that, Blake credits stability in leadership and tax rates, creating an inviting environment for investment.

“Businesses know this is a good place to invest,” he said. “Taxes are stable, and as more businesses come in, it allows us to keep those taxes stable.”

A driving force in creating a welcoming community, according to Blake, is the 2,000 employees that make up the city government, from those in City Hall to police and fire to park and recreation to sanitation, and everyone in between.

“We have a great team,” Blake said. “They all have so much compassion for others. I see it in each department. It’s not just a job, it’s a passion. They put their heart and soul into this to make sure that Milford is successful and continues to thrive.”

Blake was practicing law in an office on the Milford Green for seven years when he was first elected mayor, at the age of 33. He already had political experience, serving eight years on the Board of Aldermen, including terms as minority leader and as chairman.

When he walked in the door, he faced a tough road in the aftermath of Hurricane Irene.

“Storm Irene had just decimated our shore,” Blake recalled. “We had to reconstruct the public infrastructure along our coastline,” which as he frequently says is the longest coastline in the state.

Then 14 months later, Superstorm Sandy pushed into the state, crushing the coastline again and leaving homes destroyed in Milford.

“Milford is blessed with a beautiful shoreline, but it is also a vulnerability,” Blake said. “We got whacked, but folks reached out from across the country. It was incredible having so many people from all over coming together for us.”

Blake said these events shake people, but also brought people together.

“As mayor, watching that, was incredible. I understood I had a job to do, to make sure lives were restored, houses repaired. But at the same time I appreciated how everybody responded to that situation. We continue to rebuild.”

Blake said these two events — as well as the pandemic — defined much of his 12 years.

That and the investment in recreational space for the community. He specifically cited what he calls the Eisenhower Park corridor, lined with pickle ball courts, playing fields, dog parks and a splash pad. He mentioned the refurbishment of the Solomon Woods hiking trails.

"We have had another three dozen pocket parks upgraded over the past 12 years,” Blake said. “All this work was done for everyone, young and old. These things will be felt for years to come.”

Now Blake turns to a new role, that of administrative law judge for Connecticut’s Workers’ Compensation Commission. But Milford still holds his heart.

“This has been such a great opportunity,” Blake added, “It’s something that I’ve worked very hard at, and it is a city that I will continue to advocate for and on behalf of.”