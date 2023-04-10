One of CT's few bald eagle pairs make nest at Milford's Lauralton Hall: 'It's just phenomenal.'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

MILFORD — It's not common to see a breeding pair of bald eagles in Connecticut, but those who visit the Lauralton Hall campus have a chance to catch a glimpse of the pair nesting high above the ball fields.

"There are about 68 or so known bald eagle nests that have successfully hatched chicks in Connecticut," said April Oberempt Kelley, an environmental science teacher at the school. "So having a pair here on campus is super exciting because they are still quite a rarity in Connecticut. There are less than 100 breeding pairs."

Kathleen Donahue, director of advancement, said she didn't think much of it at first when she started seeing a bald eagle fly by on her way out of the school.

"We first noticed them at the end of August and the beginning of September last year," Kelley said. "We noticed that it wasn't just one, but two eagles, and they were building a nest."

Kelley said they believe the bald eagles are new nesting partners.

"We had DEEP Wildlife Division Biologist Brian Hess come out to see the birds and see the nest, and he confirmed our suspicions telling us the eagles were about four to five years old and were first-time nesters," she said. "He said they were going to, in a sense, be playing house this year because they don't know what they are doing and going through the motions."

Kelley said the bald eagles have hit all the target points by successfully building their nest, had a courtship ritual, and believe they've laid eggs but don't know if they are viable or not.

"The birds' behaviors are indicative of having eggs in the nest, and if there are, they could be hatching this week or next week," she said.

As part of the Sister of Mercy Critical Concern, five faculty members and 10 students, called Team Eagle, actively monitor the nest and report information back to the state.

"One of the priorities for the Sisters of Mercy Critical Concern is to be good stewards of the environment, and this fits so beautifully for our students," Donahue said.

Kelley said Team Eagle were trained to observe the bald eagles safely, reporting on their behaviors and filling the reports appropriately.

"In the environmental science class, we've used the bird as an example of the success of the Endangered Species Act," Kelley said. "They've also provided fodder for our English classes to base their writings on."

As they watched the bald eagles build their nest, teachers, students and administrators noticed they are comical birds.

"When they were building their nest, the male eagle brought a stick that had to have been six to eight feet long. He was so proud of himself. His chest was puffed out," Kelley said. "She cocked her head and looked at him and the stick. Then, she picked it up with her beak, walked over to the edge of the tree, and dropped it to the ground."

Kelley said there is a sense of wonderment but also a sense of pride for the bald eagles to choose Lauralton Hall as their home.

"We have worked so hard to make our campus a wildlife sanctuary, and for it to pay off in such a dramatic fashion is awe-inspiring," she said. "There's also a sense of wonder that these birds chose here out of all the places in Milford to make their nest. It's just phenomenal."