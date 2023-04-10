One of CT's few bald eagle pairs make nest at Milford's Lauralton Hall: 'It's just phenomenal.'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MILFORD — It's not common to see a breeding pair of bald eagles in Connecticut, but those who visit the Lauralton Hall campus have a chance to catch a glimpse of the pair nesting high above the ball fields.
"There are about 68 or so known bald eagle nests that have successfully hatched chicks in Connecticut," said April Oberempt Kelley, an environmental science teacher at the school. "So having a pair here on campus is super exciting because they are still quite a rarity in Connecticut. There are less than 100 breeding pairs."