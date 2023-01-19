Milford Bank, new apartments to be completed in the spring

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MILFORD — A new mixed-use development will bring a brand-new Milford Bank location and 12 apartments to Roses Mill Road when it is completed in the coming months.
"The former building had been a vacant eyesore since the early 2000s," said David Hashemi, project operations manager for the development. "We are very excited that the town of Milford's Planning and Zoning Department has granted us the opportunity to bring this vision to fruition."