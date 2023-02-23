Amateur radio enthusiasts ham it up in Milford

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
6
MILFORD — When Edwin Rhodes and John Barrett met a few years ago, they knew instantly they were on the same frequency. The two amateur radio enthusiasts soon formed a club that has grown into something more like a family.
The pair formed the Woodmont Amateur Radio Association nearly a decade ago. The club spends its time focusing on members' passion for broadcasting, in addition to remaining ready for any breakdown of communication that may come down the road.