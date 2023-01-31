Alert: Embattled Rep. George Santos of New York tells colleagues he won't serve on his 2 committees for now, GOP lawmakers say

WASHINGTON (AP) — Embattled Rep. George Santos of New York tells colleagues he won't serve on his 2 committees for now, GOP lawmakers say.
- 'I just want closure:' Milford mother looks for missing daughter
- Milford accessory dwelling rules won't change market, pros say
- Milford firefighters union questions ARPA fund distribution
- Officials deem Milford high school's water safe after complaint
- PGA Hope program gave Milford veteran something to enjoy again
- Milford nurse uses art to help others
- Social media reunites Milford bride with locket lost at wedding
- Milford Bank, new apartments to be completed in the spring
- Milford changes rules on accessory dwellings
- Milford seeks state funding for schools, harbor dredging