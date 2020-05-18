Zunker will challenge Tiffany again in November

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wausau School Board President Tricia Zunker announced Monday that she plans to challenge Republican Tom Tiffany for Wisconsin's 7th Congressional seat again in November.

Tiffany easily defeated Zunker, a Democrat, in a special election last week to win the open seat, besting her by 14 percentage points. Tiffany has to run again in November to retain the seat.

Zunker said the special election was held under “unprecedented circumstances” due to the coronavirus pandemic and the situation will be different in November. She said she expects the presidential race will drive higher turnout and there will be less confusion about absentee ballots and polling locations.

The 7th Congressional is a sprawling, 18,500-square-mile northern Wisconsin district that leans heavily conservative. Former reality TV star Sean Duffy represented the district from 2011 until this past September, when he resigned to spend more time with his family.

The May 12 special election marked the second election in Wisconsin amid the pandemic in five weeks. More voters cast ballots in person rather than mailing them in absentee than in the April 7 statewide election. Only about 2 percent of the state's confirmed cases are in the 7th Congressional.

Tiffany campaign spokesman Charles Nichols didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.