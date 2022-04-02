Zelenskyy: Russians create 'complete disaster' with mines NEBI QENA and YURAS KARMANAU, Associated Press April 2, 2022 Updated: April 2, 2022 12:13 a.m.
1 of23 A Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers helps an elderly woman arriving from Mariupol at a refugee center in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
2 of23 Ukrainian soldiers operate inside an abandoned house during a military sweep to search for possible remnants of Russian troops after their withdrawal from villages in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less 3 of23
4 of23 In this handout photo released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service on Friday, April 1, 2022, firefighters work at the site of fire at an oil depot in Belgorod region, Russia. The governor of the Russian border region of Belgorod accused Ukraine of flying helicopter gunships into Russian territory and striking an oil depot Friday morning. The depot is run by Russian energy giant Roseneft about 21 miles from the border. The governor says it was set ablaze by the attack that left two people injured. If confirmed, it would be the first attack of its kind by Ukrainian forces inside Russia. (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of23 Mariya Ol'hovs'ka, 33, mourns the death of her father Valerii Ol'hovs'kyi, 72, killed by a Russian missile on March 30 near his house, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 2022. Maria and her family buried her father in the garden of their home as they could not bury him in the village cemetery due to fighting between the Ukrainian and Russian armies. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less 6 of23
7 of23 Sasha, 50, waits for his dog Druzhok before crossing a bridge destroyed by the Russian army when it retreated from villages in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
8 of23 A woman reacts as she arrives from Mariupol to a refugee center in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less 9 of23
10 of23 Ukrainian army soldiers take part in a military sweep to search for possible remnants of Russian troops after their withdrawal from villages in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
11 of23 Ukrainian rescue workers carry an elderly woman under the destroyed bridge in Irpin, close to Kyiv close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 2022. Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday, as another attempt to rescue civilians from the shattered and encircled city of Mariupol broke down and Russia accused the Ukrainians of a cross-border helicopter attack on an oil depot. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 12 of23
13 of23 A destroyed armoured vehicle is seen near the village of Malaya Rohan, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 2022. Andrew Marienko/AP Show More Show Less
14 of23 A Ukrainian soldier checks a destroyed Russian tank, in Irpin close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 2022. Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday, as another attempt to rescue civilians from the shattered and encircled city of Mariupol broke down and Russia accused the Ukrainians of a cross-border helicopter attack on an oil depot. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 15 of23
16 of23 Flowers are placed on a Ukrainian military armored fighting vehicle destroyed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 2022. Emergency relief and evacuation convoys for the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol remained in doubt Friday following reports of Russian interference, while Russian officials accused Ukraine of flying helicopter gunships across a border between the two countries and striking an oil depot. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
17 of23 Ukrainian soldiers smile as they have a rest in Irpin close to Kyiv Friday, April 1, 2022. The more than month-old war has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes including almost 4 million from their country. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 18 of23
19 of23 A man clears debris from buildings destroyed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in a large explosion crater outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 2022. Emergency relief and evacuation convoys for the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol remained in doubt Friday following reports of Russian interference, while Russian officials accused Ukraine of flying helicopter gunships across a border between the two countries and striking an oil depot. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
20 of23 Ukrainian army soldiers, Igor, 23, embraces his wife Dasha, 22, after a military sweep to search for possible remnants of Russian troops after their withdrawal from villages in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less 21 of23
22 of23 A destroyed window of a house is seen during a military sweep to search for possible remnants of Russian troops after their withdrawal from villages in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
23 of23
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned his people early Saturday that retreating Russian forces were creating “a complete disaster” outside the capital as they leave mines across “the whole territory,” including around homes and corpses.
He issued the warning as the humanitarian crisis in the encircled city of Mariupol deepened, with Russian forces blocking evacuation operations for the second day in a row. Meanwhile, the Kremlin accused the Ukrainians of launching a helicopter attack on a fuel depot on Russian soil.
