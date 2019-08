Zammiello to fill Beatty’s term as alderman

Democrat Jay Zammiello is scheduled to be sworn in as a member of the Milford Board of Aldermen Aug. 5, filling the unexpired term of Ellen Beatty.

Zammiello will represent the 1st District.

Beatty resigned because she moved out of the 1st District. But she is slated to run for the board again in November for a seat in the 5th District.