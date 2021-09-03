Zambia's parliament elects first female speaker amid changes FARAI MUTSAKA, Associated Press Sep. 3, 2021 Updated: Sep. 3, 2021 12:13 p.m.
1 of5 Zambian outgoing President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, right, hands over the instruments of power to his successor, President Hakainde Hichilema during his inauguration ceremony at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, Zambia, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Zambia’s new president, longtime opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema, has been sworn into power on Tuesday, raising hopes in the southern African country that in recent years has swung from prosperity and stability to massive debt, recession and repression. Hichilema told a cheering crowd that he would deliver a “united, prosperous and equitable Zambia.” STR/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Zambia's newly elected President Hakainde Hichilema waves to the crowd during the Inauguration ceremony at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, Zambia, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.Hichilema was sworn into power, raising hopes in the Southern African nation that in recent years has swung from prosperity and stability to massive debt, recession and repression. STR/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Zambia's newly elected President Hakainde Hichilema waves to the crowd during the Inauguration ceremony at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, Zambia, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.Hichilema was sworn into power, raising hopes in the Southern African nation that in recent years has swung from prosperity and stability to massive debt, recession and repression. STR/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zambia’s parliament has elected its first female speaker, days after new President Hakainde Hichilema began shaking up the government by firing security commanders and promising economic reforms.
Earlier this month the long-time opposition leader was elected after campaigning to break with the past.