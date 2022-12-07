Youngkin ends shutdown penalties, wants some reimbursed

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced that he will direct state agencies to stop further enforcement and penalties for violations of COVID-19 shutdown violations and ask legislators and agencies to reimburse some fines and fees.

An executive order Youngkin issued Tuesday also directs enforcement agencies, boards and commissions to report all fines, fees and suspensions related to shutdown violations. Youngkin, a Republican, is requiring a statewide review of the penalties imposed under his predecessor, Democrat Ralph Northam.