Youngkin administration issues report on 'divisive concepts'

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has rescinded a series of policies, memos and other resources related to diversity, equity and inclusion that it characterized as “discriminatory and divisive concepts” in the state's public education system.
In an interim report released Friday, Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow outlined the initial findings of a search for such “divisive concepts,” including critical race theory, that Youngkin tasked her with as one of his first acts after being sworn in as governor.