Young tech executive could stir Indiana governor's race

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A young tech business executive's jump into the Indiana governor's race could lead to a big shake-up in the campaign.

Josh Owens became this past week the second Democrat who's formally entered the 2020 race seeking to unseat Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb. The 34-year-old CEO of online retail strategy company SupplyKick casts himself as bringing new energy to the campaign with "a bigger, more inclusive vision" for Indiana's future.

Owens says his top issues include raising teacher pay, decriminalizing marijuana, expanded LGBT civil rights protections and tougher laws on gun sales. He's openly gay and married to his husband.

Owens is a little-known candidate, but has hired several experienced Democratic campaign aides. Business executive and former state health commissioner Woody Myers is the other declared Democratic candidate.