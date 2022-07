This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Contributed photos Show More Show Less 3 of 3





MILFORD — The Friends of the Milford Library has announced its annual High School Book Award and Scholarship recipients.

The winners are selected by members of the Friends’ High School Awards Committee, led by Peggy Bolger, in concert with the school personnel at the Milford high schools.