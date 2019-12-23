Young Connecticut police officer dies from heart attack

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — A young Connecticut police officer is being laid to rest days before Christmas after suffering a fatal heart attack.

Greenwich Officer Justin Quagliani, originally from West Haven, died last Tuesday at the age of 38 from a heart attack, according to his family. The funeral is scheduled for Monday at St. Michael's Church in Greenwich.

He received a commendation this year for saving the life of a resident by performing CPR.

Christine Quagliani, the officer's aunt, told the New Haven Register he had a physically imposing presence but was “a teddy bear on the inside.”

The Army veteran became an officer in 2015 and said at the time it was a dream of his to become an officer.

Greenwich Police Lt. John Slusarz said Quagliani was well-liked and had a lot of friends in the department.

Quagliani is survived by his wife and his 3-year old daughter, in addition to four brothers, a sister and father.