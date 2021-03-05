YouTube removes Myanmar army channels; UN to meet on crisis March 5, 2021 Updated: March 5, 2021 5:23 a.m.
1 of14 Women hold a portrait of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, during an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar, Friday, March 5, 2021. Protests continue in Myanmar against the Feb 1 military coup that ousted the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Despite daily operations by police to disperse the crowds, defiant protesters continue to return to the streets in parts of the country. STR/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Protesters hold portraits of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar, Friday, March 5, 2021. Footage of a brutal crackdown on protests against a coup in Myanmar has unleashed outrage and calls for a stronger international response. STR/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Anti-coup protesters wearing protective gear take positions as police gather in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, March 5, 2021. Myanmar's military, fresh off a coup, has killed scores of unarmed protesters. It's jailed reporters, and anyone else capable of exposing the violence. The outside world has responded so far with tough words _ and little else. STR/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Armed police stand guard on a major street to preven anti-coup demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, March 5, 2021. Footage of a brutal crackdown on protests against a coup in Myanmar has unleashed outrage and calls for a stronger international response. STR/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Anti-coup protesters wearing helmets and masks take positions as police gather in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, March 5, 2021. Myanmar's military, fresh off a coup, has killed scores of unarmed protesters. It's jailed reporters, and anyone else capable of exposing the violence. The outside world has responded so far with tough words _ and little else. STR/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Anti-coup protesters take positions behind a makeshift barricade as armed riot policemen gather in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, March 5, 2021. Footage of a brutal crackdown on protests against a coup in Myanmar has unleashed outrage and calls for a stronger international response. AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Anti-coup protesters take cover behind makeshift shields as armed riot policemen gather in Mandalay, Myanmar, Friday, March 5, 2021. Protests continue in Myanmar against the Feb 1 military coup that ousted the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Despite daily operations by police to disperse the crowds, defiant protesters continue to return to the streets in parts of the country. STR/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Anti-coup protesters take cover with makeshift shields take positions as armed riot policemen gather in Mandalay, Myanmar, Friday, March 5, 2021. Protests continue in Myanmar against the Feb. 1 military coup that ousted the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Despite daily operations by police to disperse the crowds, defiant protesters continue to return to the streets in parts of the country. STR/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Protesters hold the portrait of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, during an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar, Friday, March 5, 2021. Footage of a brutal crackdown on protests against a coup in Myanmar has unleashed outrage and calls for a stronger international response. STR/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — YouTube removed five channels run by Myanmar’s military for violating its guidelines, it announced Friday, as demonstrators defied growing violence by security forces and staged more anti-coup protests ahead of a special U.N. Security Council meeting on the country's political crisis.
YouTube said it is watching for any further content that might violate its rules. It earlier pulled dozens of channels as part of an investigation into content uploaded in a coordinated influence campaign.