MILFORD — Vernatha Montoute has spent five years helping people with her holistic health and wellness services and products, mainly through her home or traveling to her clients.

This summer, that all changed. Montoute now has a place where her business can call home.

"This is the first time I have an actual space, and I've been in this space for about two months now," said Montoute, who held a grand opening recently for her business, Peace of Royalty, located at 57 Naugatuck Ave., in the Walnut Beach area of Milford. "I have been working out of my home and going mobile as well."

Peace of Royalty offers holistic health and wellness services and products. Montoute said until now she would go into the homes of clients or do virtual sessions from her own home. She has also done wellness retreats for various organizations.

"It's always been a goal, but I felt I was ready this year and started to look for a space," she said. "It took me about three to six months of searching, and for a little while, I was doing research online on my own. Then one of the spaces I went to see, the Realtor asked me if I was working with anybody, and I wasn't, so he helped me out by becoming my Realtor, and he helped me get this space."

Montoute, from Bridgeport, said she was quite familiar with Milford, including the Walnut Beach area.

"I went to school in Stratford High School and made my way to a couple of Milford beaches," she said. "I have always known the Walnut Beach area and how beautiful it was.

"A few people have mentioned how Walnut Beach area has come a long way, and I'm just glad to be part of the transition by helping the shift of things in the area," Montoute added.

Montoute can have more group sessions in the space and offer private client sessions.

"There's been times when I've had a few quiet days, where I may not have anybody stop by, and sometimes when I question if I did the right thing, the next day, I would have a couple of customers come into the location," she said.

At Peace of Royalty, yoga isn't the only service offered by Montoute, even though it is the backbone of everything.

"I also offer other services like sound meditation," she said. "The gist of my services is to give you non-invasive ways to manage stress and peace of mind."

Montoute offers classes every day of the week except on Mondays when the location is closed.

On Tuesday, the studio offers evening classes, and on Wednesday there are kid and teen yoga classes, starting with children from 5 to 12 years old at 4:30 p.m., followed by teens, 13 to 18 years old at 5:15 p.m.

At 6 p.m., she offers a "donation class" where people can come in and pay whatever they can to be part of the class.

"That is my way of giving back to the community because sometimes classes can be a little unaffordable for people," she said about the donation class.

On Thursday, Montoute offers a vinyasa class, where people do not need to have any experience. And on Friday, at 6 p.m., she has restorative yoga and sound meditation.

"My clientele has grown, but I know having a space will help me grow my clientele further, and that was one of my motivations to find a space," she said. "This is a time where many people are looking for more holistic approaches and wellness in general, especially after all the stress and trauma we have endured in the last couple of years."