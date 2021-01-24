Year after lockdown, Wuhan dissident more isolated than ever DAKE KANG, Associated Press Jan. 24, 2021 Updated: Jan. 24, 2021 12:07 a.m.
1 of10 Wuhan resident Zhu Tao talks about his stockpile of supplies at home in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Zhu, a government critic, took precautions against the virus early and felt vindicated when the outbreak exploded and the city went into lockdown. But now that the situation is back to something close to normal in Wuhan, Zhu finds himself at odds with his neighbors and the government. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2020, file photo, an ambulance drives across a nearly empty bridge in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. The Chinese city of Wuhan is looking back on a year since it was placed under a 76-day lockdown beginning Jan. 23, 2020. (Chinatopix via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
WUHAN, China (AP) — One year after lockdown, Wuhan has long since sprung back to life — but Zhu Tao remains bunkered in his 14th-floor apartment, spending his days doomscrolling through news, playing virtual soccer on his PlayStation and feeling China is teetering on the brink of collapse.
He has blown thousands of dollars, his life savings, stockpiling beef jerky and chocolate bars, bottles of water and sacks of rice, masks, alcohol and disinfecting wipes, and a $900 solar panel.