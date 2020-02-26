Yale New Haven Hospital volunteer opportunities presented at senior center

During the month of March, representatives from various programs at Yale New Haven Hospital will be visiting the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive to discuss details on volunteer opportunities available at YNNH.

On Monday, March 2, at 5:30 p.m. a representative from Yale New Haven Hospital will present an overview of volunteer opportunities, the benefits of volunteering and details of various roles volunteers have throughout the hospital.

The presentations will continue Tuesday, March 10, at 10:45 a.m. with reiki and music programs; On Thursday, March 12, at 1 p.m. with therapy and dog programs; and Wednesday, March 25, at 1 p.m. with Patient and Family Advisor Council.

For more information, call Program Director Amanda Berry at 203-877-5131, visit milfordctseniorcenter.com and facebook.com/milfordsc.