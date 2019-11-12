Wreck jams I-15 in Southern California's Cajon Pass

HESPERIA, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters have extinguished a fire ignited by a crash on Interstate 15 in Cajon Pass east of Los Angeles.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department tweets that the fire erupted early Tuesday morning when a big rig and another vehicle went over the side on the northbound 15 near State Route 138.

The department says there were no injuries but the crash has caused heavy delays through the pass.