Wounded veterans bike through Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — War-wounded military men and women pedaled their way across the Seven Mile Bridge and other parts of the Florida Keys Overseas Highway as a facet of the annual Florida Keys Soldier Ride.

Almost 40 injured soldiers and their supporters are participating in the cycling event organized by the Wounded Warrior Project. The ride through the Keys started Friday and runs through the weekend. While some riders are missing one or more limbs after combat injuries, the veterans are using bicycles fitted with special adaptive equipment. Other injuries, such as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, are not so visible.