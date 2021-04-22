Worries grow about Indonesian sub's crew as oxygen dwindles NINIEK KARMINI, Associated Press April 22, 2021 Updated: April 22, 2021 10:43 p.m.
In this aerial photo taken from a maritime patrol aircraft of 800 Air Squadron of the 2nd Air Wing of Naval Aviation Center (PUSPENERBAL), the Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Alugoro sails during a search for KRI Nanggala, another submarine that went missing while participating in a training exercise on Wednesday, in the waters off Bali Island, Indonesia, Thursday, April 22, 2021. Indonesia's navy ships on Thursday were intensely searching for the submarine that likely fell too deep to retrieve, making survival chances for all the crew on board slim. Authorities said oxygen in the submarine would run out by early Saturday.
In this April 21, 2021, photo, the MV Swift Rescue, a submarine support and rescue vessel, leaves for Indonesia from Singapore. Indonesia's navy ships on Thursday, April 22, were intensely searching for a submarine that likely fell too deep to retrieve, making survival chances for the 53 people on board slim. Neighboring countries rushed their rescue ships to support the complex operation.
Indonesian military spokesperson Maj. Gen. Achmad Riad, center, talks to reporters during a press conference at the Ngurah Rai airport in Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Indonesia's navy ships are intensely searching the waters where one of its submarines was last detected before it disappeared, as neighboring countries are set to join the complex operation.
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers continued an urgent search Friday for an Indonesian submarine that disappeared two days ago and has less than a day's supply of oxygen left for its 53 crew.
The KRI Nanggala 402 went missing after its last reported dive Wednesday off the resort island of Bali, and concern is mounting the submarine may have sunk in waters too deep to reach or recover. President Joko Widodo has asked all Indonesian people to pray for the crew’s safe return, while ordering all-out efforts to locate the stricken submarine.