World Peace Day event planned in Milford

This peace pole will be rededicated during a World Peace Day event Saturday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m. at Lisman’s Landing, 37 Helwig Street in Milford. This peace pole will be rededicated during a World Peace Day event Saturday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m. at Lisman’s Landing, 37 Helwig Street in Milford. Photo: Milford Speaks Out / Contributed Photo Photo: Milford Speaks Out / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close World Peace Day event planned in Milford 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Milford Speaks Out, in partnership with the Milford Public Library, will focus on climate change during a World Peace Day event on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m. at Lisman’s Landing, 37 Helwig Street in Milford.

The event will include rededication of a peace pole that was donated to the city a number of years ago by the Montessori School.

World Peace Day is a United Nations-sanctioned holiday observed annually around the world. This year’s theme is Climate Action for Peace, according to event organizers.

“The theme draws attention to the importance of combating climate change as a way to protect and promote peace throughout the world,” states a press release about the event. “Participants are encouraged to paint rocks with inspirational messages of peace and hope to place at the base of the pole during the re-dedication ceremony.”

Representatives from various places of worship and community groups have been invited to speak at the event, along with Milford Poet Laureate Mick Theebs, Milford Mayor Ben Blake and members of the Milford delegation in Hartford.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, from 2 to 4:30 p.m., the Children’s Library will host a craft event where children can make peace plates to bring to Lisman’s Landing on World Peace Day.