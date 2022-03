MILFORD — The Tyde at Walnut Beach project is officially underway after a groundbreaking ceremony at the 72 Broadway location, future home to the new event venue.

“It’s been a process,” said Rosa Ponte, representing her family, the Landinos, who purchased the former home of Costa Azzura Restaurant and Banquet facility last year, “But we finally managed to get to this point of having a hole dug.”

Tyde at Walnut Beach is scheduled to open in January, according to Ponte. Approval for the development was granted by the Milford Planning and Zoning Board last August.

“We are thrilled that Tyde is coming to Milford because this is a jewel of Connecticut,” Mayor Ben Blake said. “This is really what the heart of Milford is — the shorefront.

“When you think of Milford, you think of the beach and our shorefront,” Blake added. “Right now, we don’t have a place to eat on the shoreline where people can enjoy the scenery. This is going to transform this community, and we are so excited.”

The site was the home of the iconic Costa Azzura Restaurant and Banquet facility. The Landinos purchased the direct waterfront property for $3.65 million in May 2021. The family operates Cascade Fine Catering, a wedding facility and banquet hall in Hamden.

“We plan on using Milford for much other than just being part of the community,” said Ponte. “We have already spoken to some different vendors, I have two bakeries lined up that are from Milford, so we plan on being part of the community and making everything possible.”

The existing single-story 12,204-square-foot building will be razed and replaced with a two-story building with a nearly identical size of 12,203 square feet. Since the new structure will be two stories, it will have a smaller footprint compared to the current building. A 2,016-square-foot patio will remain the same size.

When there are no events scheduled, Tyde at Walnut beach will open as a restaurant, and some ideas the team already has are jazz nights and a day to feature local artists.

“We hope that everyone joins us at Tyde for our dinners,” said Ponte.