BOSTON (AP) — Workers at two more Starbucks locations in the Boston area have started efforts to join a union after a one of the national coffee shop chain's locations in Buffalo, New York, became the first to unionize last month.

As of Tuesday, 23 of around 30 employees at the Cleveland Circle and Lower Allston locations signed cards indicating their intent to unionize, according to organizing committee members working with the Workers United Labor Union, GBH News reported Wednesday.