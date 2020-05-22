Worker killed along Indiana highway, prompting lane closures

BURNS HARBOR, Ind. (AP) — A construction worker was killed along a northwestern Indiana interstate early Friday when a semi truck collided with his vehicle, sending it careening into the worker, police said.

The accident prompted the temporary closure of Interstate 94’s eastbound lanes in Porter County in the Burns Harbor area, Indiana State Police said. Westbound lanes remained open.

State Police Sgt. Mike Fifield said the construction worker had pulled over to take down signage about 2 a.m. when a semi that had left the roadway struck the vehicle the worker had just exited.

The worker was then hit by his own vehicle and killed, Fifield told WLS-TV. After hitting the construction worker’s vehicle, the semi truck hit a wall and caught fire in the highway's eastbound lanes near U.S.20.

Authorities have not released the worker's name.

State police said more information about the crash would be released later Friday morning.