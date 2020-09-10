Woodruff Family YMCA offers school age child care programs

In addition to before and after school, the Y launched a new Y Learning Center program for children who are distance learning while families need to work. In addition to before and after school, the Y launched a new Y Learning Center program for children who are distance learning while families need to work. Photo: Contributed / Woodruff Family YMCA Photo: Contributed / Woodruff Family YMCA Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Woodruff Family YMCA offers school age child care programs 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

The Woodruff Family YMCA, a branch of the Central Connecticut Coast YMCA, is offering before and after school programs for children. Each year, the Y works in partnership with the Milford Board of Education to provide engaging activities in a caring and safe environment.

“The Woodruff Family YMCA, a branch of the Central Connecticut Coast YMCA has served the Milford community for many years,” said Josh Royce, Woodruff Family Y District executive director. “As an organization dedicated to youth development, we know how important it is that our children have a safe and enriching environment for learning, both in and out of school. We are pleased to be able to provide this space to the children in our community, allowing their invaluable social, emotional, physical and academic growth to continue.”

In addition to before and after school, the Y launched a new Y Learning Center program for children who are distance learning while families need to work. “Through a balanced approach to youth development, the program offers activities, mentorship and academic support, nurturing the potential of all participants,” said Nicole Servas, Woodruff Family YMCA operations director. “Families can have a peace of mind while at work, knowing that their child’s virtual learning is being supervised in a safe, friendly environment.”

Financial assistance is available to ensure every child and teen has the opportunity to participate.

In order to help keep kids, families and Y staff healthy and safe, the Woodruff Family Y is following CDC, State of CT and Milford Health Department requirements and guidelines, and has adapted cleaning and safety protocols to the day-to-day operation.

To sign up for the Y’s before school, afterschool and/or Y Learning Center programming families should call Nicole Servas, Woodruff Family Y operations director. For more information, visit http://www.woodruffymca.org or call 203-878-6501.