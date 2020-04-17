Woodruff Family YMCA offering free online classes

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Woodruff Family YMCA, a branch of the Central Connecticut Coast YMCA is offering free online classes, fitness tips and virtual exercise groups. Residents in Milford, Orange, West Haven and the surrounding area are encouraged to visit woodruffymca.org to check out the Y’s offerings.

“We are now a virtual Y, without four walls,” said Josh Royce, district executive director. “We are here to serve our community!”

There are offerings for all ages. Jennifer Fleisher, Woodruff Family YMCA wellness director is connecting daily and leading virtual group exercises classes such as Body Weight Boot Camp, Yoga, Barre and Core. For families, there are supplemental educational ideas and STEAM activity suggestions. There are videos of the Y Team including Nicole Servas, Donna Denesha, Sue Buglione and Katya Furda reading books and doing arts & crafts. To help engage the whole family there are several fun fitness challenges and games like Bingo and ABC Planks.

Additional connections are available through online programming such as Facebook and Zoom meetings for Body Weight Boot Camp, Yoga, Barre, Core, Socials and more.

To help foster community, the Y is reaching out and calling as many members as possible, to check in, talk and understand their needs. Local community resources are shared for those requiring additional assistance.

Additionally, the Y will be hosting blood drives for the American Red Cross and a “stuff a bus” food drive to support the Beth-el food program. “The Y is here! And the Y will reopen when Governor Lamont, our town officials and community partners say it is safe,” said Josh Royce. “We are here to serve.”

To stay current on all the Y is offering, sign up for the digital newsletter by visiting woodruffymca.org or calling 203-878-6501. The Woodruff Family YMCA is a United Way of Milford partner agency.