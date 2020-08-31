Woodruff Family YMCA kicks off annual campaign

Woodruff Family Y Board of Directors volunteer, Glenn Laudenslager of Milford. Woodruff Family Y Board of Directors volunteer, Glenn Laudenslager of Milford. Photo: Woodruff Family YMCA / Contributed Photo Photo: Woodruff Family YMCA / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Woodruff Family YMCA kicks off annual campaign 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Woodruff Family YMCA, a branch of the Central Connecticut Coast YMCA, kicked off the community phase of their Annual Campaign Sept. 1, 2020. The campaign will raise funds for YMCA memberships, programs and services to help support everyone in the Milford/Orange community.

Over 1,300 Woodruff Family Y participants receive financial aid for wellness programs, preschool, before and after school child care, swim lessons, summer camp and more. Donations collected provide Y services to adults, families and children that need it the most.

Woodruff Family Y Board of Directors volunteer, Glenn Laudenslager of Milford, is leading the Y 2020 Annual Campaign. As chair, he will work in the community with donors, prospects and funding partners to help the Y fulfill its promise to serve all, regardless of their ability to pay. “It is my honor to serve the YMCA. I grew up spending countless hours at the Bridgeport Y playing sports,” said Laudenslger. “This is my opportunity to give back to the Y community that means a lot to me,” said Laudenslager. “The Y is a place where you can find health and a place where you can find help. People go out of their way to help other people find connections, a helping hand and knowledge to get where they need to go in life.”

“Glenn is a Woodruff Family Y advocate who is extremely supportive of the Y mission,” said Joshua Royce, Woodruff Family YMCA district executive director. “His leadership, time and talents have helped our members and staff. We are excited that he will solicit donations for our most vital programs and resources that are for youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. We will now, be able to give even more to our community.”

This year, the Woodruff Family Y hopes to raise $77,000. While temporarily closed during the worst of the Connecticut COVID-19 pandemic, the Woodruff Family Y did not collect membership dues to help those with financial hardships, made hundreds of outreach calls to seniors and families providing emotional support and youth-oriented activities; held virtual wellness classes; hosted blood drives and food drives. “I trust no other facility like I do the Y during these challenging times,” said Laudenslager. “The social fabric bonds people together. The Y team goes above and beyond to keep our community healthy and safe.”

“Donations to our 2020 Annual Campaign are more important than ever!” said Amy Wiltsie, Central Connecticut Coast YMCA Annual Campaign director. “The Y is committed to our community and serving everyone in it. With so many families financially affected by recent events, many more will need the YMCA for overall wellness, child care and support.”

In 2019, over 250 donors aided the Woodruff Family Y making it possible for over 1,500 youth and adults to participate in Y programs. To date in 2020, 165 youth have attended summer camp, 350 learned to be safe in and around the water and 405 participated in afterschool programs. Over 500 adults have participated in a Woodruff Family Y health and wellness class/program either at the Y or virtually.

To learn more about the work at the Woodruff Family Y, to donate and to volunteer, visit http://www.woodruffymca.org or call 203 878 6501. Donations may also be mailed to the YMCA, 631 Orange Avenue, Milford, CT 06461 attention; Josh Royce.