Woodruff Family YMCA conducts food drive

The Woodruff Family YMCA in Milford is sponsoring a food drive for the Beth-El Center food pantry and soup kitchen April 27 through May 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Woodruff Family YMCA in Milford is sponsoring a food drive for the Beth-El Center food pantry and soup kitchen April 27 through May 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nonperishable foods, cleaning supplies and household staples are requested to support the community's increase in the demand for food and supplies during the COVID-19 crisis.

This drive will support Beth-El Center’s food programs including daily bagged lunch and dinner distribution to anyone in the community in need of nutritious meals. The Center is meeting the critical food needs of over 80 individuals and families per day who are experiencing food insecurity during this crisis — a 50% increase in meals distributed.

To practice social distancing, please place your donations in the bin near the YMCA Bus at 631 Orange Avenue in Milford.

The Beth-El Center is a recognized leader in caring for and meeting the needs of those experiencing hunger and homeless in the greater Milford area. The Center serves individuals and families by providing a soup kitchen, shelter and case management services which provide support and assistance for achieving self-sufficiency. The Beth-El Center is located at 90 New Haven Avenue in Milford. Visit http://www.bethelmilford.org for more information.