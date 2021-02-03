Women sue Georgia police chief alleging sexual misconduct

ATLANTA (AP) — A city in southeastern Georgia is seeking to remove its police chief after three women who resigned from the department sued, alleging he sexually assaulted and harassed them.
The women allege Jesup Police Chief Mike Lane subjected them to “repeated lewd, sexual comments and unwanted physical touchings,” making their jobs so intolerable that they resigned. They’re suing not only Lane, but the city of Jesup and City Manager Mike Deal, saying the city ignored harassment complaints and Deal changed rules to keep Lane on the job. The women seek lost pay and other damages.