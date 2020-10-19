Woman sought in fatal stabbing on Los Angeles subway

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman was being sought Monday in the fatal stabbing of a Metro employee on a Los Angeles subway train, authorities said.

Police released security camera images showing a woman estimated to be 25 to 30 years of age walking with a distinctive green bicycle.

A police statement said the attack began with a verbal dispute aboard a Metro Red Line train in the downtown 7th Street and Metro Center station at 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 16.

“The dispute escalated and the suspect armed herself and stabbed the victim, ultimately causing his death,” the statement said.

The employee suffered wounds to his chest and died that night at a hospital, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority said in a statement.′

The victim’s name was not released pending notification of family.

Metro asked anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.