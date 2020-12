BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A student who was fatally shot in a parking lot outside the student center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham apparently was killed during a meeting about selling headphones, authorities said Friday.

Police said Destiny Danielle Washington, 20, of Trussville was shot outside Hill Student Center on Thursday night and then driven in a private vehicle to Children's of Alabama, the hospital where she was pronounced dead, news outlets reported.