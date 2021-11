DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A woman shot by a Des Moines police officer last month has been released from the hospital, and is now facing charges.

KCCI-TV reports that 35-year-old Katherine Margaret Louise Mehle of Des Moines is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, assault on a police officer with a dangerous weapon and interference with official acts with a weapon. The TV station said Friday that after Mehle's hospital release, she was booked into the Polk County Jail.