Woman sells service station memorabilia, classic cars

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A massive collection of classic cars, vintage service station pumps, spark plugs and signage is headed to the auction block.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 80-year-old Joan McPherson, of Cape Girardeau, says it's time to let somebody else enjoy the collection that she amassed with her late husband, Wayne. But she says she has "mixed emotions" about Saturday's sale.

During 56 years of adventures trailing Southeast Missouri State University baseball — 70 games per season — they filled three garages and a house with auto, taxidermy, memorabilia and paintings.

She says they "didn't pass too many antique stores or junk yards." Their kitchen was the only room without spark plugs.

Both taught at Southeast before retiring in the 1990s. Her husband died last year after a years-long battle with leukemia.

