Woman's body found in refrigerator; boyfriend charged

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man faces a murder charge in the death of his girlfriend whose body was found wrapped in plastic, towels and blankets inside a refrigerator in the apartment they shared, police said Wednesday.

Police acting on a tip went to a Providence apartment at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday where they questioned a male occupant, police Maj. David Lapatin said at a news conference. They then obtained a search warrant and found the body of Sherbert Maddox, 40, in the refrigerator in the home, he said.