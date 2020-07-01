Woman pleads guilty to abusing dog with missing legs

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to abusing a mixed Dachshund-Chihuahua named Buddy.

Lynette Victor, of Slidell, pleaded guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals and was sentenced to seven years in prison, which was suspended, according to a press release from District Attorney Warren Montgomery.

Victor, 51, was also sentenced to three years probation, a $5,000 fine and restitution for veterinary expenses.

Victor was arrested in September after Buddy was found abandoned in a trailer park, missing two hind legs. Buddy was also severely malnourished and had internal parasites.

Victor told authorities that the dog was shot by an unknown person in February but she couldn't afford recommended veterinary treatment.

Victor admitted that since the dog belonged to her teenage daughter, she put the dog's care in her daughter's hand. The daughter later claimed that she must have bandaged the dog's legs too tightly, causing them to fall off.

Buddy has since recovered and uses a canine wheelchair. The dog is with a new family.