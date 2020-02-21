Woman injured by concrete the fell from bridge over U.S. 127

MASON, Mich. (AP) — Wood barriers will be placed beneath a bridge over U.S. 127 near Mason after a woman was injured when concrete fell from a bridge and broke through her windshield, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said Thursday.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office says the 38-year-old woman on Wednesday was driving north on U.S. 127 at Barnes Road when the concrete fell, striking her in the head. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Transportation Department crews inspected the bridge after the accident, removing pieces of loose concrete on the Barnes Road bridge and others along U.S. 127.

The Barnes Road bridge in June was rated in "fair" condition, a step below "good" but a step above a "poor" rating. It was scheduled for another inspection in June.

"We catch most of these," said Gregory Losch, manager of the MDOT Lansing Transportation Center. "You don't hear about this happening very often. Our system is set in place to prevent this and unfortunately this took place."

Bridges rated fair are considered to need preventive maintenance or minor rehabilitation, according to the federal government's National Bridge Inspection Standards.

Bridges rated poor are not necessarily unsafe for travel, but are considered to have structural deficiencies. Officials have previously emphasized that if a bridge is open to the public it has been inspected and is safe for driving.