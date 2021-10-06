Skip to main content
Woman indicted in connection with fire during 2020 protest

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a St. Louis woman in connection with a fire that destroyed a downtown St. Louis convenience store during a protest that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday announced the indictment of 26-year-old Nautica Turner, who is accused of conspiracy to commit arson for a fire at a 7-Eleven store on June 1, 2020. The indictment accuses Turner of pouring an ignitable liquid on the building, igniting a box and throwing it in the building.

Turner pleaded not guilty in a court appearance on Tuesday.

In September, Justin Cannamore of St. Louis County was sentenced to three years in prison in connection with the fire. Prosecutors said he demonstrated a technique using lighter fluid to better burn the convenience store.