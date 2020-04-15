Woman gets 75-year sentence for sexually assaulting children

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A southern Illinois woman has received a 75-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting children, Madison County prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Andrea S. Leisgang, 38, of Bethalto pleaded guilty in February to criminal sexual assault and predatory criminal sexual assault for attacking three girls and a boy over three years beginning in 2016.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbon said in a statement that Leisgang was sentenced March 20 to 15 years in prison on the first charge and 60 years in prison on the second. He said the announcement of the sentencing was delayed due to the issuance on the same day of sentencing of Illinois’ stay-at-home order to battle the spread of COVID-19.

The woman’s husband Jeremy Leisgang, 31, was sentenced in October to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to assault charges.

The Leisgangs must serve 85% of their sentences and will have to register as sex offenders upon their release from prison.