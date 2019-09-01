https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Woman-from-California-killed-in-rollover-crash-in-14405765.php
Woman from California killed in rollover crash in Arizona
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified an 18-year-old woman killed in a rollover crash near Prescott.
Yavapai County Sheriff's officials identified the victim as Caitlyn Smiddy of Upland, California.
They say the accident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Sheriff's officials say the station wagon Smiddy was driving left the roadway and crashed into a ditch.
They say Smiddy was ejected and suffered fatal injuries when the vehicle landed on her.
A passenger in the vehicle escaped with minor injuries.
