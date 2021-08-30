Woman enters guilty plea in decapitated lover case

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman who contends she was forced to behead her lover’s corpse after her husband killed the man pleaded guilty on Monday to three counts of falsifying evidence in a plea agreement with prosecutors.

The woman entered a plea in Grafton County Superior Court. She was charged with allegedly decapitating Jonathan Amerault, 25, of Keene, New Hampshire. She also is accused of wrapping his body in a tarp and dragging it to a remote area and cleaning Amerault’s car after he was killed.