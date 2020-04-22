Woman dies in fire at multi-family home

LUDLOW, Mass. (AP) — A woman rescued by firefighters from a burning multi-family home in Massachusetts has died, fire officials said Wednesday.

Ludlow firefighters responded to the home just before 11 p.m. Tuesday after getting a 911 call from a resident who said their apartment was on fire and they were unable to find a way out, according to a statement from the state Fire Marshal's office.

Fire and police personnel arrived on the scene within four minutes of the 911 call, according to the statement.

Crews got the fire under control, entered the home and located the woman. She was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where she was later pronounced dead. Her name was not made public.

The fire was confined to one unit and occupants of four other apartments were evacuated safely.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation but it is not considered suspicious, the statement said.