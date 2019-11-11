Woman dies in fall down stairs at Rhode Island bar

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Police have released the name of the woman who died in a fall down the stairs of a Rhode Island bar last week.

Westerly police say 31-year-old Traci Kiriakou, of Westerly, died at the hospital after falling down the stairs at the Hilltop Cafe sometime before 9 p.m. Friday.

Her friend, 31-year-old Michelle Marcello, of Mystic, Connecticut, also fell but was treated and released from the hospital.

Witnesses say the women were friends and had gone outside for a cigarette when they fell down concrete steps that led to the basement.

The death remains under investigation.